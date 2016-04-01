BRASILIA, April 1 Brazil's Federal Police on Friday launched the latest stage of a sweeping investigation into corruption at state-controlled firms, federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The warrants in the 27th round of the so-called "Operation Car Wash" focused on an allegedly fraudulent loan from Banco Schahin to state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , prosecutors said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)