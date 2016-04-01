BRIEF-Orient Securities International says co entered into placing agreement
BRASILIA, April 1 Brazil's Federal Police on Friday launched the latest stage of a sweeping investigation into corruption at state-controlled firms, federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The warrants in the 27th round of the so-called "Operation Car Wash" focused on an allegedly fraudulent loan from Banco Schahin to state-run oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA , prosecutors said in a statement. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
LAGOS, May 18 General Electric (GE) plans to launch a gas turbine assembly plant in Nigeria next year and has invested over $100 million as it seeks to tap growing demand for gas-fired power plants in Africa's biggest economy, its local CEO said on Thursday.