Oil prices stay weak as US drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
BRASILIA Feb 13 Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Monday that he would not interfere in the country's biggest corruption investigation and denied that he had made a close aide a cabinet minister to shield him against prosecution.
Temer did not mention by name Wellington Moreira Franco, his point man for infrastructure investment who became a minister despite being named in plea bargain testimony by a defendant in the sweeping graft investigation, known as "Car Wash," which centers on state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro . (Reporting by Anthony Boadle Editing by W Simon)
SINGAPORE, May 29 Oil prices remained weak on Monday as a relentless rise in U.S. drilling undermined an OPEC-led push to tighten supply.
ASTANA, May 29, With confidence seeping back into the global mining sector it's inevitable that companies will once again start to look at exploring for new reserves, and most likely come to some uncomfortable realisations.