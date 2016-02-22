METALS-London copper prices steady, China outlook drags
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
SAO PAULO Feb 22 Brazilian federal police said on Monday they had identified $3 million in offshore deposits in 2012 and 2013 in favor of Joao Santana, President Dilma Rousseff's campaign manager, helped by data obtained from Citibank.
Police Chief Filipe Pace said at a press conference the deposits were based on fraudulent contracts. He also said Santana had purchased an apartment in Sao Paulo with money illegally received from engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA.
Prosecutor Carlos Fernando Lima said Santana had not been arrested because he is abroad, though police have a warrant for his arrest. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
SYDNEY, May 17 London copper traded flat on Wednesday, stymied by expectations of slowing growth in the economy of top metals consumer China.
May 16 The U.S. Justice Department for the second time in a month sued UnitedHealth Group Inc on Tuesday, accusing the nation's largest health insurer of obtaining over $1 billion from Medicare to which it was not entitled.