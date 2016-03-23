SAO PAULO, March 23 Brazilian prosecutors said
on Wednesday no plea bargain talks are underway with executives
from engineering conglomerate Odebrecht and that the company's
public announcement of its intention to cooperate had no legal
standing.
Odebrecht, which had previously denied participating in a
scheme to siphon money from state-run oil firm Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, announced on Wednesday it would
cooperate in order to help "build a better Brazil."
"The disclosure of any intended agreement to the press hurts
the secrecy of the negotiations required by law to conclude an
agreement," the task force of prosecutors in the southern city
of Curitiba said in a statement.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Tom Brown)