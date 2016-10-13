SAO PAULO Oct 13 A federal court in Brazil will try former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for an alleged bribery scheme related to work by construction giant Odebrecht in Angola, GloboNews TV reported on Thursday.

Separately, Globo TV's website G1 reported that federal judge Sergio Moro had decided to try Eduardo Cunha, former speaker of the lower house of Congress, for his alleged role in a graft scandal at oil giant Petrobras. Court representatives did not immediately comment on the judges' decisions. (Reporting by Tatiana Ramil; Editing by Sandra Maler)