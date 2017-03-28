CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday carried out raids connected to the sprawling "Car Wash" graft probe, targeting money launderers who allegedly worked with former corrupt executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras.

Police said they raided the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores brokerage firm in Rio de Janeiro, which they allege facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms to then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank accounts. At least one former Petrobras executive has been arrested in Tuesday's operation so far. (Reporting by Sergio Spagnolo; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)