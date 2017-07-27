FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 2 days
Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe
#TopNews
#Business
#NawazSharif
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Top News
Floods kill 120 in Gujarat, with industry, cotton hit
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Russia Sanctions
Russia orders out U.S. diplomats in sanctions retaliation
Movie Review: Mubarakan
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mubarakan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 27, 2017 / 10:11 AM / in 2 days

Brazil police targets former Petrobras CEO Bendine in corruption probe

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian federal police on Thursday targeted the former chief executive officer of state-controlled oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA, Aldemir Bendine, as part of a corruption probe, they said in a statement.

Police served three prison warrants and 11 search and seizure warrants, the statement said, without specifying whether those applied to Bendine.

Investigators suspect a group of people including Bendine, who was also the chief executive officer for Banco do Brasil SA , received 3 million reais in illegal payments from engineering group Odebrecht SA.

An emailed request for comments to Bendine's lawyers was not immediately answered. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Gareth Jones)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.