overseeing a sweeping corruption investigation said on Tuesday
there were signs that President Dilma Rousseff's former chief of
staff had received bribes.
Judge Sergio Moro asked the Supreme Court to separately
consider a part of the case involving fraudulent contracts with
Brazil's planning and budget ministry that may have benefited
former chief of staff Gleisi Hoffmann, now a senator.
Rousseff was elected to her first presidential term in 2010,
and Brazil's largest-ever corruption probe has pushed her
popularity to single digits. The investigation is divided
between Moro's court in the southern city of Curitiba, where
trials have been ongoing since last year, and the Supreme Court
in Brasilia, the only court that can try sitting politicians.
Moro said Hoffman appeared to have received money from
Consist, a consultancy that allegedly helped divert funds from
the planning ministry.
The ministry has been the focus of the most recent phase of
the sprawling investigation stemming from state-run oil firm
Petroleo Brasileiro SA. The probe has broadened to
other state-run companies and ministries.
One of Hoffman's lawyers, Guilherme Gonçalves, appeared to
have taken money that Consist received from the planning
ministry in 2011, Moro wrote in a dispatch, citing documents
seized from Gonçalves' law offices.
Moro said evidence also implicated Hoffman's husband and
former planning minister, Paulo Bernardo, in the scheme.
A spokeswoman for Hoffman said Moro's request to split up
the case was correct as Hoffman has privileged standing and can
only be tried by the Supreme Court. Hoffman said in a statement
she had no knowledge of Gonçalves' relationship to other clients
or of any campaign donation from Consist.
Hoffman was one of dozens of politicians who appeared on a
list released by the Supreme Court in March and are under
investigation for receiving bribes from the kickback scheme.
Federal prosecutors last week charged the first two
politicians in the scandal: Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower
house of Congress, and Fernando Collor de Mello, a former
president and sitting senator.
Paulo Roberto Costa, a former executive at Petrobras, as the
state-run oil company is known, also said at a congressional
hearing on Tuesday that Hoffman was among those who received
illegal funds from overpriced contracts.
