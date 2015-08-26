(Refiles to change spelling to Hoffmann from Hoffman)
By Caroline Stauffer
SAO PAULO Aug 25 A federal judge in Brazil
overseeing a sweeping corruption investigation said on Tuesday
there were signs that President Dilma Rousseff's former chief of
staff had received bribes.
Judge Sergio Moro asked the Supreme Court to authorize an
investigation into whether a graft case involving Brazil's
planning ministry may have benefited Gleisi Hoffmann, now a
senator and still personally close to the president.
Hoffmann has not been formally charged with any wrongdoing.
Moro's investigation, which has mostly focused on a
political kickback scheme at state-run oil firm Petrobras
over the past 17 months, has already pushed
Rousseff's approval rating to single digits and, along with a
slow economy, brought calls for her impeachment.
"This is very bad news for Rousseff, at a time she is doing
everything to diminish the crisis, news like this brings the
crisis even closer to her," said Thiago de Aragao, a partner at
Arko Advice, a consulting firm.
Hoffmann served as Rousseff's chief of staff from 2011 to
2014, before leaving to run for senator as a member of
Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Rousseff has repeatedly denied knowing about corruption at
Petrobras, though she chaired the oil firm's board from 2003 to
2010 when much of the alleged graft took place.
Though reports of Hoffmann's involvement hurt Rousseff's
image, it is unclear if the investigation into the planning
ministry will reach her, said Aragao.
Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer said on Tuesday that
an impeachment was "unthinkable," the day after he decided to
drop the day-to-day political coordination of her government.
The corruption investigation, which has broadened to other
state-run companies and ministries, is divided between Moro's
court in the southern city of Curitiba, where trials have been
ongoing since last year, and the Supreme Court in Brasilia, the
only court that can try sitting politicians.
PLANNING MINISTRY FRAUD
Moro said Hoffmann appeared to have received money from
Consist, a consultancy that allegedly helped divert funds from
the planning ministry.
One of Hoffmann's lawyers, Guilherme Gonçalves, appeared to
have taken money that Consist received from the planning
ministry in 2011, Moro wrote in a dispatch, citing documents
seized from Gonçalves' law offices.
Moro said evidence also implicated Hoffmann's husband and
former minister, Paulo Bernardo, in the scheme. Bernardo served
as planning minister for former President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva and then as Rousseff's communications minister.
Hoffmann said in a statement she had no knowledge of
Gonçalves' relationship to other clients or of any campaign
donation from Consist.
Hoffmann was one of dozens of politicians who appeared on a
list released by the Supreme Court in March and are under
investigation for receiving bribes from the kickback scheme at
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Federal prosecutors last week charged the first two
politicians in the scandal: Eduardo Cunha, speaker of the lower
house of Congress, and Fernando Collor de Mello, a former
president and sitting senator.
Paulo Roberto Costa, a former executive at Petrobras, also
testified at a congressional hearing on Tuesday that Hoffmann
was among those who received illegal funds from overpriced
contracts.
Alberto Youssef, a convicted money launderer, said at the
same hearing that former opposition presidential candidate Aecio
Neves took bribes from a corruption scheme involving Furnas, a
subsidiary of state-run power utility Eletrobras.
Neves' party said in a statement Youssef's testimony was
unfounded and prompted by a Workers' Party senator seeking to
draw attention away from Rousseff allies implicated in the
scandal.
Prosecutors had closed the investigation into Neves, who
narrowly lost to Rousseff in 2014, and Furnas in March.
