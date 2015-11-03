BRASILIA Nov 3 The federal judge handling the
Petrobras corruption cases sentenced the former vice president
of Brazilian engineering firm Mendes Junior to 19 years and four
months in prison for his role in the massive kickback scheme.
Judge Sergio Moro convicted Sergio Cunha Mendes of
corruption, money laundering and racketeering for the payment of
31.5 million reais ($8.3 million) in bribes to obtain contracts
with state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro. He
ordered the former executive to return that amount to Petrobras.
Seven other people, including former Mendes Junior
executives, intermediaries and former Petrobras director of
refining and supply Paulo Roberto Costa were also convicted.
Costa, who helped prosecutors unravel Brazil's largest ever
corruption scandal through a plea bargain deal he made after his
arrest in March of last year, is under house arrest at his home
in Rio de Janeiro.
Money dealer Alberto Youssef received a suspended sentence
because he has already accumulated 30 years in prison for
previous convictions for his role in the scheme where kickbacks
to Petrobras executives and politicians were skimmed off
overpriced construction contracts.
Prosecutors say more than $2 billion was lost to Petrobras
in bribes paid out by what they call a cartel of engineering
firms.
The sentences were handed down by Moro in Curitiba, where
the Petrobras bribery scheme was first uncovered.
A spokesman for Mendes Junior said the firm would not
comment. Mendes Junior is the third top Brazilian construction
and engineering company to have executives sentenced in the
scandal, following Camargo Correa and OAS.
The treasurer of the ruling Workers' Party, João Vaccari, is
also serving 15 years in prison for corruption and money
laundering. The sentences, considered stiff for white collar
crime in Brazil, can be appealed.
($1 = 3.7681 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Andrew Hay)