By Leonardo Goy and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 3 Brazil's presidential chief of
staff traded barbs with the speaker of the lower house of
Congress on Thursday, as President Dilma Rousseff's government
marshaled its defense for the impeachment proceedings launched
against her on Wednesday.
The heated charges, with each camp branding the other liars,
added acrimony to a political crisis as the unpopular president
begins what is likely to be a drawn-out battle to stay in office
even as Latin America's largest economy reels from a deep
recession and a vast corruption scandal.
Rousseff is expected to narrowly survive the proceedings
because her party and allies appear to control enough seats to
defeat those who support impeachment.
The government estimated conservatively that it already had
firm support from 140 lawmakers in the lower house - shy of the
172 votes needed to block the process - and was seeking more, an
aide to Rousseff said.
However, the government hopes to halt the impeachment
proceedings at the initial, committee stage, the aide said.
Even though it may not ultimately unseat Rousseff, the
process adds one more obstacle for a government struggling with
political gridlock, when it desperately needs congressional
support for policies meant to restore economic growth.
"This will have a negative impact on the real economy," said
Carlos Thadeu de Freitas, chief economist at the National
Confederation of Commerce and a former central bank director.
The opposition has charged Rousseff broke budget laws to
safeguard economic stimulus during her successful re-election
campaign last year. The president, in office since 2011, denies
any wrongdoing.
Credit ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's said on Thursday
that political uncertainty stemming from the impeachment
proceedings could undermine efforts to shore up public accounts.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk
in September, and a similar move from another agency could
trigger large capital outflows.
Still, Brazilian markets cheered the prospect for fresh
political winds in the capital Brasilia, where many hold
Rousseff's interventionist policies responsible for worsening
the economic downturn. Some investors said they hoped a harsh
political reckoning for the left-leaning president would force
her to adopt a more market-friendly agenda.
In addition to the ongoing recession, which deepened to a
4.5 percent contraction on an annual basis last quarter, Brazil
is struggling with inflation of more than 10 percent and
unemployment at a six-year high. Investment, consumer confidence
and industrial output have been plunging for three years.
ACCUSATIONS FLY
The bickering on Thursday began when House Speaker Eduardo
Cunha, an avowed enemy of Rousseff although his party is the
largest in the her unruly coalition, said she tried through an
intermediary to shield him from an ethics probe just hours
before he approved impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.
As such, he told reporters, Rousseff lied in a televised
address on Wednesday night when she said she had not attempted
to negotiate with Cunha to influence the ethics committee in
return for his setting aside the impeachment request.
"I want to make quite clear that yesterday the president
lied to the nation," Cunha said.
Shortly afterward, Jaques Wagner, Rousseff's chief of staff,
said that Cunha was the liar and that the intermediary he cited
had not even been with the speaker early Wednesday.
Wagner repeated that the government has not negotiated with
Cunha over an ethics probe into allegations that he took bribes
and hid money offshore. Cunha has denied the charges.
Rousseff, in her address on Wednesday, expressed outrage at
Cunha's decision to open impeachment proceedings.
The lower house ethics committee is expected to open an
investigation into Cunha next week with the backing of
Rousseff's Workers' Party. That could lead to his ouster well
before a presidential impeachment process can be concluded.
Under the Constitution's provisions for impeachment, a
special committee with members from all parties will decide on
the merits of the impeachment request, which needs two-thirds,
or 342, of the votes in the lower house. Rousseff would then be
suspended pending a 180-day trial by the Senate.
The speaker said on Thursday he planned to call a meeting on
Monday to choose the committee members, but their deliberations
could easily stretch on for months. The committee is expected to
have more than 60 members.
Three congressmen from the Workers' Party filed a motion
with the Supreme Court on Thursday, asking it to stay Cunha's
decision to begin the impeachment process.
Even if the proceedings get under way, they are not expected
to reach a vote in the lower house before February. If approved,
deliberations could take another six months in the Senate.
At present, it appears unlikely that Rousseff's foes have
the votes to remove her from office.
"The opposition doesn't have enough votes, zero chance at
this moment," said Leonardo Picciani, lower house leader of
Cunha's own party, the fractious Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party (PMDB). "I don't believe that balance will turn against
Rousseff any time soon," he added.
Among the Brazilian public, opinion polls show about two in
three people support her impeachment.
Brazil's political establishment is already close to
paralysis due to an investigation into a massive graft scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras. That sweeping
investigation has implicated dozens of lawmakers in the
governing coalition, including Cunha, and some of Brazil's
biggest corporate kingpins.
