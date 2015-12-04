(Adds chief of staff, government interest in early vote, stocks
By Leonardo Goy and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Dec 3 Brazil's presidential chief of
staff traded barbs with the speaker of the lower house of
Congress on Thursday as President Dilma Rousseff's government
marshaled its defense for the impeachment proceedings launched
against her on Wednesday.
With each camp branding the other liars, the unpopular
president looked likely to face a drawn-out battle to stay in
office at a time when Latin America's largest economy is reeling
from a deep recession and a vast corruption scandal.
Rousseff is expected to narrowly survive the proceedings
because her party and allies, for now, appear to control enough
seats to defeat those who support impeachment.
The government estimated conservatively that it already had
firm support from 140 lawmakers in the lower house - shy of the
172 votes needed to block the process - and was seeking more, an
aide to Rousseff said.
Even though it may not ultimately unseat Rousseff, the
process adds one more obstacle for a government struggling with
political gridlock as it seeks congressional support for
policies meant to restore economic growth.
"This will have a negative impact on the real economy," said
Carlos Thadeu de Freitas, chief economist at the National
Confederation of Commerce and a former central bank director.
The opposition has said Rousseff broke budget laws to
safeguard economic stimulus during her successful re-election
campaign last year. The president, in office since 2011, denies
any wrongdoing.
Rousseff's chief of staff, Jaques Wagner, said the
government and its allies were appealing to the Supreme Court to
overturn the impeachment request because it lacked legal basis.
He accused Rousseff's opponents of being bad losers trying to
reverse their narrow election defeat by undemocratic means.
"If temporary unpopularity is reason to remove an elected
official, we will have a greatly weakened democracy," Wagner
told reporters.
Credit ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's said on Thursday
that political uncertainty stemming from the impeachment
proceedings could undermine efforts to shore up public accounts.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk
in September, and a similar move from another agency could
trigger large capital outflows.
Still, Brazilian markets cheered the prospect for fresh
political winds in the capital Brasilia, where many hold
Rousseff's interventionist policies responsible for worsening
the economic downturn. Some investors said they hoped a harsh
political reckoning for the left-leaning president would force
her to adopt a more market-friendly agenda.
The real strengthened against the dollar and the Sao Paulo
stock market's Ibovespa index rose more than 3 percent.
In addition to the ongoing recession, which deepened to a
4.5 percent contraction on an annual basis last quarter, Brazil
is struggling with inflation of more than 10 percent and
unemployment at a six-year high. Investment, consumer confidence
and industrial output have been plunging for three years.
ACCUSATIONS FLY
The bickering on Thursday began when House Speaker Eduardo
Cunha, an avowed enemy of Rousseff although his party is the
largest in the her unruly coalition, said she tried through an
intermediary to shield him from an ethics probe just hours
before he approved impeachment proceedings on Wednesday.
As such, he told reporters, Rousseff lied in a televised
address on Wednesday night when she said she had not attempted
to negotiate with Cunha to influence the ethics committee in
return for his setting aside the impeachment request.
"I want to make quite clear that yesterday the president
lied to the nation," Cunha said.
Cunha's decision to launch impeachment proceedings came
after the Workers' Party announced on Wednesday that it would
vote against Cunha on the lower house ethics committee. The
committee is expected to open an investigation next week into
allegations the speaker took bribes and hid money offshore.
That could lead to his ouster well before a presidential
impeachment process can be concluded.
Cunha said on Thursday he planned to call a meeting on
Monday to choose the impeachment committee members, but their
deliberations could easily stretch on for months. The committee
is expected to have more than 60 members.
Even if proceedings get under way, they are not expected to
reach a vote in the lower house before February. If approved,
deliberations could take another six months in the Senate.
Rousseff wants to speed up a vote on impeachment in the
lower house, according to her chief of staff, who favors calling
Congress back in the summer recess in January to hold a vote.
An early vote before Brazilians get back from their summer
holiday would favor Rousseff since the pro-impeachment campaign
is only expected to gather support on the streets once Carnival
is over in February.
"The opposition doesn't have enough votes, zero chance at
this moment," said Leonardo Picciani, lower house leader of
Cunha's own party, the fractious Brazilian Democratic Movement
Party (PMDB). "I don't believe that balance will turn against
Rousseff any time soon," he added.
Among the Brazilian public, opinion polls show about two in
three people support her impeachment.
Brazil's political establishment is already close to
paralysis due to an investigation into a massive graft scandal
at state-run oil company Petrobras. That sweeping
investigation has implicated dozens of lawmakers in the
governing coalition, including Cunha, and some of Brazil's
biggest corporate kingpins.
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Alonso Soto; Additional
reporting by Eduardo Simões in Sao Paulo; Writing by Brad Haynes
and Paulo Prada; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Frances Kerry and
Andrew Hay)