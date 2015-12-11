SAO PAULO Dec 11 Brazilian federal police
arrested four people on Friday in a new investigation into
suspected price-fixing and kickbacks on a long-delayed project
to divert water from Brazil's second-longest river to the
drought-prone Northeast.
Police said in a statement that an investigation had found
that a consortium of engineering companies working to redirect
water from the São Francisco River had diverted 200 million
reais ($51 million) of 680 million reais of contracts, which
are being investigated.
Police said their investigation of the water project
included a money launderer and a lobbyist involved in a larger
probe of state-run oil company Petrobras.
Federal prosecutors have accused dozens of engineering
companies of forming a cartel to overcharge Petrobras for work
and funneling the excess funds to executives and politicians as
bribes.
A federal police spokesman declined to name the people who
had been arrested, but local newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said
the chief executive of builder OAS SA, Elmar Varjão, was among
them. Police said the others were executives from Coesa
Engenharia, Barbosa Mello and Galvão Engenharia.
OAS, whose former chief executive Jose Aldemario Pinheiro
Filho was sentenced to 16 years and four months in jail in
August for corruption and other charges, declined to comment.
Representatives for Coesa Engenharia and Barbosa Mello could
not be immediately reached for comment.
A press representative for Grupo Galvão, which controls
Galvão Engenharia, said the company had not been informed of the
details of the investigation and was available to cooperate with
authorities.
The estimated cost of the São Francisco river project,
conceived by former President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva in 2006,
has almost doubled to 8.2 billion reais from 4.8 billion.
Nearly five years past its initial deadline, the project is
unlikely to be finished by the end of Rousseff's second term,
even after the government accelerated construction work on it
ahead of last year's election.
