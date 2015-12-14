SAO PAULO Dec 14 Brazilian prosecutors on
Monday charged Jose Carlos Bumlai, a friend of former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, with taking out a fraudulent loan
from Schahin bank that they allege benefited the ruling Workers'
Party.
The engineering branch of the Grupo Schahin, Schahin
Engenharia, was awarded a contract to operate a drillship for
state-run oil firm Petrobras in exchange for the bank
canceling Bumlai's loan repayments, prosecutors said.
In a statement, prosecutors said Bumlai sought the help of
Lula to finalize the Schahin contract on the Vitoria 10,000
drillship, potentially bringing Brazil's largest-ever corruption
case closer to the former leader.
"Jose Carlos Bumlai was an operator for a political party,
an operator for the Workers' Party," lead prosecutor Deltan
Dallagnol told a televised news conference.
The Nov. 25 arrest of Bumlai, a powerful rancher who also
controlled a sugar mill, also brought the case to Brazil's farm
sector.
Dallagnol said loans from Brazil's state-run development
bank BNDES to Bumlai's companies that were mentioned in the
arrest order were being investigated and prosecutors were
concentrating on the Petrobras connection.
The investigation is focused on the years 2006 to 2009.
Lula and his successor, President Dilma Rousseff, have
denied participating in acts of corruption involving Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras.
Bumlai's lawyer said in an email on Monday it was not normal
for his client to be formally charged before he had the chance
to tell his side of the story.
Grupo Schahin and Schahin Engenharia did not answer the
telephone.
Prosecutors also charged three executives from Grupo Schahin
and Bumlai's son and daughter-in-law, and laid additional
charges against the former treasurer of the Workers' Party, Joao
Vaccari, jailed since April, and former Petrobras executives
Jorge Zelada, Nestor Cervero and Eduardo Musa.
Prosecutor Diogo Castor de Mattos highlighted what he called
"a certain administrative incompetence" in Petrobras' awarding
of construction and operating contracts for drillships.
Charges have been laid in relation to the Vitoria 10,000,
Petrobras 10,000 and the Titanium Explorer, and Castor
reiterated they would later be presented against an
Ensco-Petrobras charter.
Dozens of executives from Brazil's top construction and
engineering firms have been charged with bribery and money
laundering and about 50 politicians are being investigated for
receiving kickbacks.
On Monday, Judge Sergio Moro also sentenced Gerson de Mello
Almada, former vice president of the engineering firm Engevix,
to 19 years in prison for corruption, money laundering and
racketeering.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Peter Cooney)