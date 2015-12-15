SAO PAULO Dec 15 A former official at state-run
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, jailed as part of a corruption probe in
Brazil, has linked financier André Esteves to the payment of
bribes to a ruling coalition politician, Valor Econômico
newspaper said on Tuesday.
The executive, Nestor Cerveró, told prosecutors in the case
known as "Operation Car Wash" that Esteves and his partner in a
chain of fuel stations called Derivados do Brasil paid about 10
million reais ($2.6 million) in bribes to Senator Fernando
Collor de Mello, Valor said, citing documents to which it had
access.
The bribes were linked to a deal in which Derivados received
150 million reais to exclusively sell gasoline and fuels
produced by Petrobras, as Petroleo is commonly known,
Valor said.
Cerveró, a former head of Petrobras' international division
who is negotiating a plea bargain with prosecutors in the Car
Wash case, testified on Nov. 19, Valor said.
Esteves, the founder and former chief executive officer of
Grupo BTG Pactual SA, was arrested on Nov. 25 for
alledgedly seeking to obstruct Cerveró's testimony and pursuit
of a plea bargain.
Esteves reliquished his executive duties at BTG Pactual and
exited the holding that controls the bank after prosecutors
extended his pre-trial detention for an indefinite period.
Shares and bonds of BTG Pactual have slumped after Esteves'
arrest, on concern the allegations against the billionaire
financier could ensnare the bank.
The bank has repeatedly said Derivados was a personal
investment by Esteves and not linked to BTG Pactual's
proprietary position.
In his testimony, Cerveró made no distinction between
Esteves and BTG Pactual and did not say who negotiated the bribe
in the Petrobras-Derivados transaction, according to Valor.
Antonio Carlos de Almeida Castro, Esteves's lawyer, denied
that his client committed any wrongdoing. The lawyers for Collor
de Mello, a former Brazilian president, and Cerveró could not
immediately be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)