BRASILIA May 30 The Brazilian interim
government's new minister tasked with combating corruption was
heard on leaked audio tapes criticizing the sprawling graft
investigation at state-run oil company Petrobras and
advising the Senate leader caught up in the probe.
Globo TV on Sunday aired a partial recording of a late
February meeting between new Transparency Minister Fabiano
Silveira, Senate leader Renan Calheiros and Sergio Machado, an
ex-senator and former head of the transportation arm of
Petrobras.
Machado, who is under investigation in the Petrobras case,
has since turned state's witness and secretly recorded the
meeting with Silveira and Calheiros.
Silveira is heard advising Calheiros on how he should
respond to the investigation against him by Brazilian federal
prosecutors. At the time of the recording, Silveira was a
counselor on Brazil's National Justice Counsel, a watchdog
agency over the judiciary.
In its report, Globo TV also said some audio indicated that
Silveira on several occasions spoke with prosecutors in charge
of the Petrobras case to find out what information they might
have on Calheiros, which he reported back to the Senate leader.
Silveira is also heard saying prosecutors were "totally
lost."
Efforts to reach the transparency ministry's representatives
were unsuccessful.
The news was the latest blow for interim President Michel
Temer, who as vice president took over in mid-May when the
Senate voted to move ahead with impeachment proceedings against
now-suspended President Dilma Rousseff, who is accused of
breaking budgetary laws.
Several members of Temer's cabinet are under investigation
in the Petrobras probe. Rousseff and others have said he plotted
her downfall to stifle the investigation, which Temer strongly
denies.
Last week one of Temer's most important confidants, Senator
Romero Juca, was forced from his new role as the powerful
planning minister after a leaked audio, also recorded by Machado
before Rousseff's suspension, revealed him suggesting a pact
made across party lines for politicians to weaken the
investigation.
The two-year probe into billions in graft at Petrobras has
led to jail for top executives from Brazil's biggest
construction firms and investigations of dozens of top
politicians, including several members of Temer's Brazilian
Democratic Movement Party, or PMDB, and Rousseff's Workers
Party.
Temer was Rousseff's vice president since she took office in
2011, and the PMDB was the strongest coalition partner for the
Workers Party since 2006, when former President Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva was in power.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)