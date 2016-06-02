BRASILIA, June 2 Brazilian judge Sergio Moro has
suspended one of the lawsuits against executives of engineering
conglomerate Odebrecht SA for 30 days, newspaper
Folha de S. Paulo reported on Thursday, signaling potential plea
bargain deals with prosecutors investigating a massive graft
scheme.
A spokeswoman for Moro's office did not immediately respond
to request for comments.
In deciding to suspend the process, "there would be talks
for some sort of collaboration," Folha quoted Mora as saying.
Testimony in plea bargains are confidential until they are fully
collected by prosecutors and approved by a judge.
Odebrecht said in March its executives would seek plea
bargains with prosecutors, a radical shift for the company,
which had done little to cooperate in the graft probe that has
targeted major political parties and contractors of state-run
oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Odebrecht is the largest of Brazil's major engineering firms
accused of colluding to overcharge Petrobras for work and using
the excess as bribes that were funneled to ruling coalition
politicians and, in some cases, Rousseff's opponents.
Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, the company's former chief
executive officer and scion of the family that controls the
firm, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted
of corruption and money laundering.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)