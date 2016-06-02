(Adds confirmation from court)
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, June 2 Brazilian judge
Sergio Moro suspended one of several lawsuits against executives
of engineering conglomerate Grupo Odebrecht SA for 30
days, signaling potential plea bargain deals with prosecutors
investigating a massive graft scheme.
The suspension was confirmed by Moro's office in an emailed
statement. He wrote in a Wednesday ruling that he suspended the
lawsuit "given the information there may be ongoing negotiation
for some type of collaboration agreement" with prosecutors.
Testimony in plea bargains is confidential until they are
fully collected by prosecutors and approved by a judge.
Analysts and political commentators have said that testimony
by executives at Odebrecht, believed to be at the center of a
corruption probe at state firms, could widen the investigation
even further and possibly bring down top political figures.
The company said in March that some executives would seek
plea bargains with prosecutors, a radical shift for the company,
which had done little to cooperate in the probe that has
targeted major political parties and contractors of
state-controlled oil firm Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
Odebrecht is the largest of Brazil's major engineering firms
accused of colluding to overcharge Petrobras for work and using
the excess as bribes that were funneled to ruling coalition
politicians and, in some cases, Rousseff's opponents.
Marcelo Bahia Odebrecht, the company's former chief
executive officer and scion of the family that controls the
firm, was sentenced to 19 years in prison after being convicted
of corruption and money laundering.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione in Brasilia and Brad Brooks in
Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)