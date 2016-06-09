(Adds Skanska comment, details of accusation, context)
By Anthony Boadle
BRASILIA, June 9 Brazil has banned the local
unit of Swedish construction company Skanska AB from
doing government work for at least two years, having accused it
of involvement in a bribery and kickback scandal, the Ministry
of Transparency said on Thursday.
The ministry said Skanska Brasil Ltda belonged to a cartel
that fixed prices on contracts with Petroleo Brasileiro SA
. It also said the company paid 3 million reais
($890,000) in bribes to obtain a 1.3-billion-real ($386 million)
contract for the expansion of an oil terminal for the state-run
company.
Skanska Brasil has denied being part of the cartel of 20
engineering and construction companies under investigation in
the massive corruption scheme that has landed executives in jail
and put dozens of politicians under investigation for allegedly
receiving bribes and kickbacks.
Skanska said it had pulled out of Brazil, indicating the ban
will not impact its business.
"Skanska AB made a decision to leave Latin America in 2014
and has since completed its remaining projects and sold all
related operations in Brazil," spokesman Edvard Lind said in
Stockholm.
He said Skanska left Latin America because the business
there was not profitable and "there is a lack of transparency in
the region."
Skanska is the second engineering and construction company
to be penalized as a result of the corruption probe at
Petrobras, as the state-controlled oil company is commonly
known. Brazilian builder Mendes Junior Engenharia was
barred from bidding for government contracts in April.
Skanska Brasil can lift the ban on public tenders by
returning money lost to the state, the ministry said in a
statement.
It said Skanska Brasil had paid bribes through false
receipts issued by a front company called Energex, which had no
registered employees and operated from a house in the interior
of Sao Paulo state where 14 other companies were based.
The ministry, Brazil's main anti-corruption body, had been
called the Comptroller General's office but was renamed by
Brazil's new government when interim President Michel Temer took
office one month ago.
Temer's promise to crack down on corruption in Brazil has
been clouded by allegations that senior members of his ruling
PMDB party have sought to obstruct the sprawling Petrobras
investigation called "Operation Car Wash."
Two ministers quit in Temer's first weeks in office,
including his first pick for minister of transparency.
($1 = 3.37 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Jeb Blount in Rio de Janeiro; Editing
by Lisa Von Ahn)