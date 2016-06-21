By Maria Carolina Marcello
BRASILIA, June 21 Brazil's suspended House
speaker, Eduardo Cunha, denied any criminal wrongdoing on
Tuesday and said he will not resign, even though he has already
been indicted for corruption and faces the risk of imminent
arrest.
The Supreme Court indefinitely suspended Cunha last month on
charges of obstructing a corruption investigation, just weeks
after he orchestrated the approval of impeachment proceedings
against President Dilma Rousseff in the lower house of Congress.
Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, the veteran
politician denied he was seeking a plea bargain with prosecutors
to obtain leniency.
"I have not committed any crime, so I have nothing to tell,"
said Cunha, still defiant despite his alleged ties to the
sweeping scandal involving Petrobras, Brazil's
state-oil company, in which dozens of government officials and
lawmakers are suspected of taking bribes and kickbacks.
Cunha is the first sitting lawmaker to be indicted in the
two-year-old scandal by the Supreme Court, the only tribunal
authorized to try federal lawmakers. It indicted Cunha in March
for allegedly receiving $5 million skimmed from Petrobras
contracts for two drillships in 2006 and 2007.
A Congressional ethics committee last week recommended
stripping Cunha of his seat and banning him from politics for
eight years for lying about Swiss bank accounts. The full
chamber is expected to expel him in mid-July.
If he loses his seat, Cunha will lose partial immunity and
his case will be sent from the Supreme Court to a lower court
judge presiding over most of the graft probe, Sergio Moro, who
has already indicted his wife for receiving bribe money.
An evangelical Christian with strong support from the
religious right in Congress, Cunha has for months fended off the
ethics committee hearings through procedural maneuvers.
The disgraced speaker was once close to interim President
Michel Temer, who has replaced Rousseff pending her Senate trial
for breaking Brazil's budget rules.
Earlier this month, Brazil's top prosecutor asked the
Supreme Court to order Cunha's arrest for obstructing justice.
Supreme Court Justice Teori Zavascki, who has denied
requests for the arrest of senior members of Temer's PMDB party
including the leader of the Senate, has yet to decide on Cunha's
possible arrest.
(Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)