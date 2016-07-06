* Prosecutors found evidence of $60 mln in bribes
* Former nuclear chief Pinheiro arrested
* Eletrobras nuclear unit CEO forced to give up post
By Jeb Blount
RIO DE JANEIRO, July 6 Brazilian police arrested
19 people on Wednesday as part of a probe into a graft scheme at
a nuclear power plant owned by state-led utility Eletrobras
that has allegedly paid out more than 200 million
reais ($60 million) in bribes.
The alleged bribes were paid to senior executives of
Eletronuclear, the nuclear power unit of Centrais Eletricas
Brasileiras SA, as Eletrobras is formally known, federal
prosecutors in Rio de Janeiro said.
In return, executives allegedly let construction companies
such as Andrade Guitierrez inflate the cost of the
17.7 billion real ($5.3 billion) Angra 3 nuclear reactor 100
kilometers west of Rio de Janeiro, kicking back part of their
take to politicians and political parties.
The arrests expands the giant, two-year-old Operation Car
Wash probe of price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at
state-led oil company Petrobras. The resulting
scandal has spread to other state-run enterprises such as
Eletrobras and hobbled investment in oil and energy projects.
It has also led to dozens of convictions for bribery and
money laundering, the investigation of dozens of top
politicians, and probes and civil lawsuits in the United States
and Europe.
Eletrobras had its shares suspended from trading on the New
York stock exchange because of the scandal and wrote off 4.97
billion reais for Angra 3 in its 2015 accounts.
In statements, Eletrobras said it is aware of the probe and
Andrade Guitierrez said it is cooperating with authorities. Both
companies have aided the Car Wash probe in the past.
Construction of the 1,405 megawatt Angra 3 reactor, the
third at the site, has dragged on for three decades. Completion,
scheduled for 2017 is unlikely until 2023 said Rio energy
consultancy PSR on Wednesday.
Work stopped again late last year after Andrade Guitierrez,
Odebrecht, Queiroz Galvao and other contractors pulled out of
the project.
People arrested on Tuesday include former Eletronuclear
chief executive Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, a retired admiral
who was already under house arrest and facing related bribery
charges.
Police and prosecutors declined to name others arrested but
said they are targeting senior executives of Eletronuclear
companies involved the alleged bribery scheme.
In addition to Pinheiro, six of the 19 arrested were put in
preventative custody, prosecutors said. Three more were jailed
on temporary warrants and nine were picked for questioning.
Eletronuclear CEO, Pedro Jose Diniz Figueireido was removed
from office by court order on Wednesday for allegedly
interfering in an internal investigation to help Pinheiro,
prosecutors said.
($1 = 3.3315 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount and Silvio Cascione)