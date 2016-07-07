BRASILIA, July 7 Brazil police launched raids to investigate a Panamanian bank operating without Brazilian central bank approval, the latest stage of a two-year-long graft investigation centered on state-run companies and political parties, Globo TV said on Thursday.

No arrest warrants were being served, Globo said. The operation was conducted in the cities of São Paulo, Santos and São Bernardo, strongholds of the Workers' Party of suspended President Dilma Rousseff. Representatives for the federal police or prosecutors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)