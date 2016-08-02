UPDATE 4-Oil prices rise on expectations of output cut extension
* Russia backs extending production cut (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
BRASILIA Aug 2 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday arrested three people and raided properties as part of an investigation into alleged corruption at building firm Queiroz Galvao, a police spokesman said.
The investigation was part of "Operation Car Wash", the spokesman said, launched two years ago to tackle price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at state-run oil company Petrobras.
The police spokesman declined to name those arrested.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
* Russia backs extending production cut (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous TOKYO)
VIENNA, May 19 An OPEC panel reviewing scenarios for next week's policy-setting meeting is looking at the option of deepening and extending an OPEC-led deal to reduce oil output, OPEC sources said on Friday.