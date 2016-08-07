BRASILIA Aug 6 Jailed Brazilian construction
magnate Marcelo Odebrecht has told prosecutors he contributed
illegally to the election campaign of now-interim President
Michel Temer in 2014, Veja newsweekly reported on Saturday.
Odebrecht, whose family owns Latin America's largest
engineering and construction group, was sentenced in March to 19
years in jail for bribery, money laundering and organized crime
in the Petrobras kickback scandal.
In a plea bargain statement seen by Veja, Odebrecht said
Temer asked him for campaign funds in 2014 when he was vice
president and seeking re-election on the ticket of now-suspended
President Dilma Rousseff.
Odebrecht said he contributed 6 million reais ($1.8 million)
from an office in his company that handled secret payments,
according to Veja.
A spokesman for Temer, who took over from Rousseff when she
was suspended in May pending an impeachment trial, confirmed the
meeting had taken place in 2014 during which Temer and his aide,
Eliseu Padilha, asked Odebrecht for a campaign contribution.
"But it was all legal," spokesman Marcio de Freitas told
Reuters. He said the donated money had been duly registered with
Brazil's electoral authorities, but gave no details.
If Odebrecht's allegation is true and accepted as legal
testimony in court, it could complicate Temer's efforts to
secure his presidency by turning undecided senators against the
conviction of Rousseff in her impeachment trial. The Senate is
due to decide by the end of the month on whether to remove
Rousseff permanently from office for breaking budget laws.
The scandal at Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the oil
company is formally called, led to the arrest of executives of
Brazil's top construction firms and the investigation of dozens
of politicians for allegedly receiving graft money. Odebrecht's
plea bargain is expected to implicate many of them.
($1 = 3.1887 reais)
