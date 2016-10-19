(Updates with comment from Cunha)
By Anthony Boadle and Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Oct 19 Eduardo Cunha, the former head
of Brazil's lower house of Congress who led the impeachment
drive against former President Dilma Rousseff, was arrested on
Wednesday on corruption charges.
Cunha, a one-time leader of the Evangelical Christian caucus
in the House of Deputies, was arrested on charges he received
millions in bribes from a purchase of an oil field in Benin by
state-run oil company Petrobras.
Cunha's detention is the latest high-profile action in the
sprawling investigation into a massive graft scheme at
Petrobras. Prosecutors say Brazil's biggest construction and
engineering firms paid billions in bribes to executives at the
oil firm and politicians in return for bloated contracts.
In a separate case before a federal court in Rio de Janeiro,
Cunha is also charged with taking $5 million in bribes in
relation to contracts for two drillships for Petrobras, which is
known formally as Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Leonardo Cavalcanti, a spokesman for the federal police,
said Cunha was arrested in the capital Brasilia. He was flown
Wednesday afternoon to the southern city of Curitiba, where he
will stand trial before anti-corruption Judge Sergio Moro.
Cunha has said he is innocent. In comments released by his
lawyers and published on the G1 website of the Globo TV network,
he called his arrest as "an absurd decision, without motive,"
and vowed he would fight to be freed soon.
Cunha was expelled from the lower house last month in an
overwhelming vote by his peers in the chamber. That stripped him
of legal protections that effectively give politicians immunity
from all courts except the severely backlogged Supreme Court.
Judge Moro, by contrast, is known for acting with speed and
Cunha's case could be ruled upon before the end of the year.
Brazil's federal prosecutors said in an emailed statement
that Moro accepted their request that Cunha be subject to
"preventative" arrest. They said there was a risk of Cunha
obstructing the investigation and raised "the concrete
possibility" he would flee Brazil because of "hidden funds
abroad and his dual nationality."
That means that the former congressman, who also holds
Italian citizenship, can be held for an indefinite period.
To date, nearly 200 executives and former politicians -
including popular former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva -
have been charged in the Petrobras probe and 83 have been found
guilty. Prosecutors are seeking 38 billion reais ($12 billion)
in damages from companies and individuals involved.
Cunha is a longtime member of the Brazilian Democratic
Movement Party (PMDB) of current President Michel Temer, who
served as Rousseff's vice president and took over in May during
the impeachment process against her. Cunha in August became the
first sitting politician to be charged in the case.
Two sources close to Temer told Reuters that the order at
the presidential palace is to remain silent on Cunha's arrest,
mainly because of concerns that he may turn state's witness and
implicate fellow PMDB politicians, whom Cunha lashed out against
for not defending him against the recent criminal charges.
Cunha is a lightning rod of ire for those who opposed
Rousseff's impeachment, carried out on the grounds that she
broke budgetary rules.
Rousseff and her supporters say she was the victim of a
"coup" carried out as an attempt to halt the Petrobras probe -
and they pointed to Cunha as the crudest example of that effort.
Federal prosecutors in Curitiba, who have led the Petrobras
investigation, have said they will not allow any politician to
halt their work - and fought back vocally against scattered
attempts by lawmakers to impede their efforts.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Eduardo Simoes; Writing by
Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn, Alan Crosby and Lisa
Shumaker)