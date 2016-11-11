By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Nov 11 Politicians suspected of
profiting from Brazil's biggest-ever corruption scandal are
drafting legislation aimed at letting themselves off the hook,
the country's chief prosecutor said on Friday.
The prosecutor, Rodrigo Janot, said he feared Brazil might
repeat the errors seen in Italy's battle against corruption two
decades ago, effectively allowing politicians to take bribes
with immunity.
Italy's "Operation Clean Hands" exposed a web of kickbacks
in state contracts in the 1990s but was followed by multiple
laws protecting politicians from prosecution and jail.
"When an investigation of this size touches the centers of
political and economic power, there is obviously a reaction of
self-preservation," Janot told reporters at a news briefing.
Brazil's probe into graft at state-run oil company Petrobras
, which began more than two years ago, has led to
charges against nearly 250 people and has already seen the
arrest, trial and guilty verdicts of some of the nation's most
powerful businessmen and political operators.
But bills have been introduced in Congress in recent weeks
directly aimed at protecting politicians and implicated
businessmen from prosecution, while also curtailing the powers
of law enforcement agencies to investigate lawmakers.
One proposed measure would criminalize slush funds used to
make illicit campaign donations. But it would also shield
politicians involved in the Petrobras scandal because it would
not be applied retroactively.
Another bill, amending the rules applied to legal
settlements or leniency deals for companies accused of corrupt
practices, would exclude prosecutors from the negotiations. It
would also safeguard executives from prosecution, once the
company reaches a deal.
Deltan Dallagnol, a lead prosecutor in the Petrobras bribery
and kickback investigation, warned earlier this week that the
bill would be a "death blow" to the probe known as "Operation
Car Wash."
"It would bury Operation Car Wash," Dallagnol told a news
conference. If adopted, it would lead to the release of jailed
executives and the return of seized assets, he said.
In his remarks on Friday, Janot said he trusted Brazil's
Supreme Court would block any moves to undermine the fight
against corruption.
Brazil's political establishment is bracing for the imminent
publication of the plea bargain statements of up to 80 employees
of the country's biggest engineering firm Odebrecht, stemming
from the company's role in the Petrobras scandal.
That testimony is expected to name up to 200 politicians who
took kickbacks, some of whom have already been publicly
implicated in the case.
Over one third of the members of Brazil's Congress are under
investigation currently for corruption, electoral fraud and
other illegal acts, not all related to the Petrobras probe.
Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, founder of the
leftist Workers Party, is facing two separate trials related to
the case.
The Petrobras scandal is not directly related to the
impeachment of Lula's hand-chosen successor, former President
Dilma Rousseff, who was ousted on Aug. 31 for breaking budgetary
rules.
But Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker who led the
charge on Rousseff's impeachment, is jailed and facing trial in
the case, accused of taking at least $5 million in bribes, and
more than 50 other sitting politicians are known to be under
investigation.
Despite many challenges, Janot said the Petrobras
investigation had benefited from a "very favorable" climate for
international cooperation in fighting corruption and tracking
graft money.
The United States, Switzerland, France, Spain, Portugal and
Italy, among other nations, had all helped Operation Car Wash,
he said.
"Have no illusion that Operation Car Wash will rid Brazil of
corruption," Janot said. "But I hope it will put an end to the
endemic and systematic corruption."
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Tom Brown)