SAO PAULO Dec 1 Odebrecht SA has signed a plea
bargain agreement with Brazilian prosecutors in which as many as
77 of the engineering group's executives would testify about
widespread political graft, Folha de S. Paulo newspaper said on
Thursday.
According to the newspaper, which did not say how it
obtained the information, the much-anticipated deal between
Odebrecht and prosecutors investigating Brazil's
biggest corruption scandal could allow the company to return to
bid for public works. Under terms of the agreement, Odebrecht
could pay as much as 8.6 billion reais ($2.5 billion) in fines,
including interest, over the next 20 years, Folha said.
The media offices of Odebrecht and Brazil's
Prosecutor-General's office did not have an immediate comment on
the report.
($1 = 3.4660 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal,; additional reporting by
Reese Ewing and Aluísio Alves in São Paulo; Editing by Andrew
Hay)