BRASILIA Dec 5 Brazilian police raided the
homes of two former members of a parliamentary inquiry into
graft at state oil company Petrobras on Monday, seeking evidence
they extorted money from contractors who wanted to avoid being
summoned as witnesses.
The searches were conducted at the homes and offices of
former senator Vital do Rego, who chaired the 8-month inquiry in
2014, and Workers Party congressman Marco Maia, a former speaker
of the lower chamber who drafted a report to the committee.
The Federal Police said they were investigating allegations
the two politicians took "financial contributions" of 5 million
reais ($1.45 million) from entrepreneurs to avoid them being
subpoenaed.
Vital do Rego is currently a judge on Brazil's Federal
Accounts Court. Spokespeople for him and Maia had no immediate
comment.
The allegations against them were made in a plea bargain
statement by former Workers Party senator Delcidio do Amaral,
who was jailed last year for obstructing an investigation into
the massive bribery and kickback scandal centered on Petrobras
.
The biggest corruption case in Brazilian history, the affair
has led to the trials of dozens of contractors and an ongoing
investigation into more than 50 sitting members of Congress.
New plea bargains by contractors are expected to implicate
many more lawmakers and even members of President Michel Temer's
Cabinet.
The parliamentary inquiry led by Vital do Rego and Maia
concluded without pointing any fingers at politicians.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Frances Kerry)