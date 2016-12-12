SAO PAULO Dec 12 Brazil's top prosecutor
brought new charges against Senate President Renan Calheiros on
Monday, accusing him of taking part in corruption at state oil
company Petrobras a week after he was nearly removed
in an earlier embezzlement case.
Prosecutor General Rodrigo Janot said Calheiros had received
part of a donation of 800,000 reais ($240,000) in 2010 from an
oil and gas contractor in return for keeping a senior Petrobras
executive in the post where he was later convicted of currying
favors.
Representatives for Calheiros did not immediately respond to
a request for comment.
Calheiros was indicted on Dec. 1 by the Supreme Court over
allegations of misusing public funds in a nine-year-old case
involving the payment of child support for a daughter from an
extramarital affair.
A Supreme Court justice ruled last week that Calheiros
should be removed from his leadership role, but the full court
overturned the injunction, defusing a standoff that threatened
to derail the government's agenda of economic reforms.
Under Brazil's constitution, members of Congress can only be
tried by the Supreme Court, which often takes years to rule on
major investigations because of an extensive backlog of cases.
($1 = 3.35 reais)
