BRASILIA Feb 2 The Supreme Court picked its newest member on Thursday to take over the investigation of politicians implicated in Brazil's biggest graft scandal, which is expected to shake the country's establishment and its government.

Court officials said Justice Edson Fachin was chosen by random electronic selection from among a chamber of five of the court's 10 members and will take over the corruption cases from justice Teori Zavascki who died in a plane crash two weeks ago. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Flynn)