Iran to hold tender for Azadegan field "within days"- NIOC chief
May 28 A tender to develop Iran's Azadegan oil field will be held before next Friday, National Iranian Oil Company Managing Director Ali Kardor told state-run Press TV on Sunday.
BRASILIA Feb 2 The Supreme Court picked its newest member on Thursday to take over the investigation of politicians implicated in Brazil's biggest graft scandal, which is expected to shake the country's establishment and its government.
Court officials said Justice Edson Fachin was chosen by random electronic selection from among a chamber of five of the court's 10 members and will take over the corruption cases from justice Teori Zavascki who died in a plane crash two weeks ago. (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Dan Flynn)
WASHINGTON, May 27 U.S. President Donald Trump has told "confidants," including the head of the Environmental Protection Agency Scott Pruitt, that he plans to leave a landmark international agreement on climate change, Axios news outlet reported on Saturday, citing three sources with direct knowledge.