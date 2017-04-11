SAO PAULO, April 11 Brazilian police carried out
arrests and raids on Tuesday as part of an investigation into
corruption at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, building on
three years of graft probes that have shaken the political
establishment.
Federal police said they had three arrest warrants and 20
search warrants, and they were bringing three people in for
questioning about bidding processes at the National Institute
for Trauma and Orthopedics.
Evidence shows a former hospital director and a former
secretary of the Rio state government were part of a scheme to
steer business to companies in exchange for bribes equal to 10
percent of the contracts, police said in a statement.
Police said those arrested would be formally accused of
corruption, money laundering and running a criminal
organization.
Brazilian investigators have focused in recent months on the
administration of former Rio Governor Sergio Cabral, who was
arrested in November and accused of leading a scheme that drew
more than 200 million reais ($64 million) in bribes for public
works, including the overhaul of a World Cup stadium.
Cabral, who has denied wrongdoing, belongs to the same party
as President Michel Temer, whose cabinet includes a half-dozen
ministers accused of involvement in kickback schemes, posing
risks to his unpopular austerity agenda.
($1 = 3.13 reais)
