By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 2 Seven years after a
corruption scandal rattled the government of former President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday
begins a landmark trial that could mar the wildly popular
leader's legacy.
Brazilians still don't know the extent of the infamous
"mensalão" scandal, an alleged scheme to pay legislators a
monthly retainer in exchange for their support in Congress.
If prosecutors get their way, though, they could convict as
many as 38 former officials and associates of the ruling
Workers' Party, several of whom were senior aides to Lula at the
time.
The affair has little bearing on the day-to-day dealings of
President Dilma Rousseff, who was hand-picked by Lula to succeed
him and won the election with his strong support.
But the trial, expected to last over a month, will be
closely watched across Brazil and is the subject of magazine
covers, front-page spreads, and heated conversations in living
rooms, bars and street corners.
At stake is the lustrous legacy of Lula, Brazil's most
popular politician. He was sluggish in his initial response to
the scandal, defending some of the accused, but is still beloved
after an eight-year administration during which Brazil's economy
grew by an annual average greater than 4 percent.
Though re-elected for a second term one year after the
scandal toppled trusted deputies, details that may emerge during
the trial could cast doubt on Lula's longstanding denials that
he knew about alleged payments. They could also impact any plans
he harbors to return to the presidency, a remote possibility he
has acknowledged should Rousseff decide against seeking
re-election in 2014.
"If defendants argue that he in fact knew about any
payments, it would be a serious stain," said Andre Cesar, a
political consultant in the capital, Brasilia.
On Wednesday, citizens in Sao Paulo, Brazil's biggest city,
spelled "mensalão" in candles along a central avenue. In
Brasilia, security guards in black suits and sunglasses lined
the perimeter of the colonnaded Supreme Court building.
A TRIAL 'FOR HISTORY'
Corruption is still a major problem in Brazil, from small
town councils all the way to the federal Congress, where many
lawmakers are experts at back-room deals and often rat each
other out to reporters.
More often than not, the country's feisty media unearth
scandals before the police. The mensalão only emerged because of
muckraking by Veja, a weekly magazine.
Last year, six Rousseff ministers resigned after media
linked them to unrelated scandals of their own. The problems
complicated Rousseff's relations with Congress, but showed that
she, unlike Lula, wouldn't cling to tainted officials.
Now, the mensalão trial is an opportunity for Brazil's
courts to show, if not velocity, at least some resolve and
institutional progress.
"It's often said that there is no punishment in Brazil,"
former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso said in a video by
his centrist party, the chief opposition to the left-leaning
Workers' Party, or PT. "Now we have an important moment, a
moment for Brazilian history."
One controversy surrounds the court as the trial kicks off:
the presence of one justice, Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, who
joined the court after stints as a Workers' Party lawyer and in
the office of Jose Dirceu, Lula's once-powerful chief of staff
and the alleged ringleader of the racket. Toffoli hasn't said if
he plans to recuse himself.
Rousseff herself is quiet about the trial, a convoluted case
alleging the use of public funds, and secret Workers' Party
finances, to pay for the votes and party causes.
Because it weakened Dirceu, Rousseff's ascent was a direct
result of the scandal. Assuming his former post as the
president's de-facto prime minister, the former energy minister
accrued power that made her the party candidate when Lula faced
a legal limit of two consecutive terms.
With plenty of political capital now in her own right --
Rousseff's approval rating reached 77 percent in June -- the
president is keeping a safe distance from the ugly trial. Even
convictions for former colleagues are unlikely to weaken her,
especially because the defendants are now considered relics.
'POLITICAL MARKETING'
The Workers' Party, still the dominant force in Brazilian
politics, has been on the attack. After all, the scandal
destroyed some of its biggest stars. Dirceu, a party president,
its treasurer, and a communications minister all succumbed.
To this day, the party denies that the scheme existed, or
that party or public funds were ever illicitly spent. Jilmar
Tatto, the party's leader in the lower house of Congress, called
the scandal "the biggest piece of political marketing produced
in the recent history of Brazil."
The party, and Lula himself, in recent months have been
embroiled in a debate over whether the trial should be delayed
so it doesn't affect voting in October's municipal elections,
important because mayorships are often springboards for federal
office. Party lawyers sought to postpone the trial and Lula
publicly bickered with a Supreme Court justice after a meeting
at which the former president reportedly called the trial's
timing "inconvenient."
Lula denied pressuring the judge or asking for any delay.
Rival parties are seizing on the trial to "remind voters of
what the PT is," said Jose Agripino Maia, a center-right
senator.
Still, some scholars believe the scandal won't necessarily
influence future voting. "Voters may be forced to remember, but
they won't be forced to analyze and let that impact their vote,"
said David Fleischer, a professor of political science at the
University of Brasilia.