SAO PAULO Jan 12 A judge in Rio de Janeiro
convicted a former executive of Brazil's state-run oil firm
Petrobras of fraud on a contract awarded to
conglomerate Odebrecht SA and sentenced him to a maximum four
years in jail on Tuesday.
Prosecutors said Jorge Zelada, former head of Petrobras'
international division, helped scrap a competitive bidding
process, resulting in Odebrecht winning a contract to analyze
Petrobras' potential environmental liabilities abroad in 2010.
Zelada faces additional charges including corruption and
money laundering in the southern city of Curitiba, the epicenter
of Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation.
Zelada's lawyer Ricardo de Moraes was not immediately
available for comment but told Globo News he planned to appeal.
Prosecutors are unraveling a scheme they say involved
engineering companies overcharging Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as
the company is formally known, and used the excess funds to
bribe executives and politicians.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by David Gregorio)