SAO PAULO, March 2 Former Brazilian President
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva may be named in plea bargain testimony
from the former chief executive of an engineering conglomerate
who was convicted in a corruption probe, newspaper Folha de
S.Paulo reported on Wednesday.
Leo Pinheiro, who formerly ran builder OAS Empreendimentos
SA, is expected to detail work done on vacation homes
for Lula and his family, Folha reported without saying how it
had obtained the information. The testimony would be related to
a bribery scheme that involved state-run oil company
Petroleo Brasileiro SA, the newspaper reported.
A spokesman for Lula reiterated to Reuters Lula's position
that none of the properties cited in the Folha story belonged to
the former president.
The prosecutor general's office declined to comment on the
newspaper report, and OAS did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
The federal prosecutor general's office is negotiating the
plea deal because it also names sitting lawmakers who can only
be tried before the Supreme Court, the newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Toni Reinhold)