BRASILIA, March 3 Brazilian ruling party Senator
Delcido do Amaral, arrested in November on obstruction of
justice charges, has agreed to a plea bargain implicating
President Dilma Rousseff and ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da
Silva in the Petrobras graft scandal, local media reported on
Thursday.
The online version of Brazilian paper O Estado de S.Paulo
said Amaral, who was released from jail in February with some
restrictions, had given preliminary testimony to public
prosecutors outlining what he could reveal if granted leniency
in a formal plea bargain.
O Estado did not identify sources for its information but
said Amaral had named Lula and said he could outline shady
dealings with the purchase of the Pasadena refinery in Texas by
Petrobras.
The state-run oil company, formally known as Petroleo
Brasileiro SA, has been the center of a nearly
two-year corruption scandal that prosecutors are investigating.
Amaral's lawyer had previously said that his client would
not give a plea bargain. Attempts to reach his offices for
comment on Thursday were unsuccessful.
The public prosecutor's office declined to comment.
Weekly magazine IstoE also said on Thursday that the senator
testified in his plea bargain that Rousseff had used her
influence to keep directors suspected of corruption in positions
at Petrobras.
The presidential palace said it had no comment.
Rousseff had also tried on three occasions to use the
Justice Ministry to release suspects in the graft investigation
from prison, a clear abuse of powers, IstoE said Amaral
testified.
Brazil's Justice Minister Jose Eduardo Cardozo resigned in
late February, complaining that he had come under undue pressure
from the ruling Workers' Party to interfere in the corruption
scandal and investigations into Lula.
IstoE said Amaral had accused Rousseff of appointing a
favorable Supreme Court justice to help avert conviction of some
directors and statesmen under investigation for bribes and
kickbacks at Petrobras.
Amaral also said Lula had full knowledge of a massive graft
scheme in Petrobras and tried to block prosecutors from
investigating it, according to IstoE, which said it had access
to his testimony.
Lula's foundation said they would not comment on the press
reports. "We do not know if this plea bargain even exists," Lula
Institute spokesman José Chrispiniano said. "(IstoE) has
exaggerated in the past."
Federal prosecutors presented formal charges against Amaral
on Dec. 7, along with billionaire financier Andre Esteves,
accusing them of obstructing a criminal investigation into
Petrobras.
