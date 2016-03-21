BRASILIA, March 21 Brazilian and Portuguese
police arrested on Monday in Lisbon another suspect of
involvement in the massive bribery scheme centered on Brazil's
oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Brazilian
prosecutors said.
Raul Schmidt Felipe Junior was wanted by Brazilian police
since July 2015, accused of paying bribes to Petrobras'
executives. He has dual citizenship and moved to Lisbon after
Brazilian authorities started the graft probe, federal
prosecutors said in a statement.
Felipe Junior's arrest was part of the 25th raid of the
so-called "Operation Car Wash", a two-year old corruption probe
started at state-run Petrobras, prosecutors said.
The scandal has plunged Brazil into a deep political crisis
at a time when it is also grappling with economic recession and
an epidemic of the mosquito-borne Zika virus, and preparing to
host the Olympic Games in less than five months.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione)