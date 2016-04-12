(Adds OAS comment)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazilian police arrested
former senator Gim Argello on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said,
as part of a two-year corruption investigation that has given
momentum to impeachment proceedings against President Dilma
Rousseff.
The probe centered on state-run oil producer Petroleo
Brasileiro SA has uncovered systemic
corruption at multiple companies and at the highest levels of
government since the Workers' Party took power in 2003. Rousseff
herself is not being investigated.
The 28th round of police raids in the so-called "Operation
Car Wash" probe was based on evidence that Argello, from the
centrist PTB party, took bribes to ensure executives at major
infrastructure companies would not be summoned by an
investigative congressional committee in 2014, prosecutors said.
"These are alarming facts because they strongly suggest that
a congressional investigative committee, which has an important
role in our democracy, was used by a senator for corruption
instead of fighting it," prosecutor Athayde Ribeiro Costa said
in the statement.
Prosecutors said construction firms UTC Engenharia SA and
OAS SA paid Argello 5 million ($1.44 million) and
350,000 reais ($100,519), respectively. Executives at those
firms were arrested at earlier stages of the probe.
Other builders are being investigated, according to the
statement.
In an emailed response, an OAS spokeswoman said the company
was providing all information requested by police and will
continue to collaborate as needed. OAS requested bankruptcy
protection last year.
A UTC representative said the company would not comment on
ongoing investigations.
Tuesday's police raids took place in the states of Sao Paulo
and Rio de Janeiro and in the federal district. Potential crimes
under investigation include corruption, money laundering and
criminal association.
Dozens of executives from Brazil's top construction and
engineering firms have been charged with bribery and money
laundering, and about 50 politicians are being investigated for
receiving kickbacks off contracts with Petrobras.
The lower house of Brazil's Congress is expected to hold a
key vote on Rousseff's impeachment on Sunday. If two-thirds of
members vote in favor, the case will be sent to the Senate.
Caught in a political storm fueled in part by Brazil's worst
recession in decades, Rousseff has lost key coalition allies in
Congress. A lower house committee on Monday voted 38-27 to
recommend her impeachment.
It would be the first impeachment of a Brazilian president
since 1992 when Fernando Collor de Mello faced massive protests
seeking his ouster on corruption charges.
($1 = 3.4819 reais)
(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)