SAO PAULO May 2 Brazil's top prosecutor asked
the Supreme Court to open an investigation on opposition Senator
Aecio Neves on Monday as a vast corruption probe ensnares more
politicians.
Neves, who narrowly lost the 2014 election to President
Dilma Rousseff, was previously included in a list of some 50
politicians thought to have taken bribes originating from
state-run companies.
Brazil's Prosecutor-General Rodrigo Janot had stopped the
investigation of Neves last year but is now asking to reopen it
based on plea bargain testimony from another senator, Delcidio
do Amaral. Janot also requested an investigation of congressman
Marco Maia of the ruling Workers Party and of a judge at the TCU
audit court.
A spokesman for Neves, the leader of the centrist Social
Democracy Party (PSDB), said the investigation would show his
conduct was correct. Maia said in a statement he was the "victim
of a lie."
Amaral, the government's former leader in the Senate, said
in plea bargain testimony that Neves benefited from a corruption
scheme involving Furnas, a subsidiary of state-run power utility
Eletrobras.
The scheme was similar to one that police uncovered at
state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or
Petrobras, according to Amaral. Construction executives worked
together to overcharge Petrobras for work and used the excess
funds to bribe politicians.
Amaral is collaborating with prosecutors after he was
arrested and accused of obstructing the corruption
investigation, Brazil's largest-ever.
The scandal has increased calls for President Dilma
Rousseff's ouster though she is not under investigation for
taking bribes herself. The leaders of both houses of Congress,
who belong to a party that used to be an ally of Rousseff's
government, are under investigation.
Rousseff is waiting for the Senate to vote on whether to
open a trial for her ouster this month after the lower house
voted overwhelmingly to impeach her on charges of breaking
budgetary laws.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Mary Milliken)