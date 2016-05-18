(Adds comment from lawyer, background)
By Caroline Stauffer and Anthony Boadle
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA May 17 Brazil's new interim
government is suspending negotiations with construction
companies caught up in a massive corruption investigation in
order to make leniency deals more rigorous and prove its
anti-graft credentials.
Fabiano Silveira, Minister of Transparency and Oversight,
said on Tuesday prosecutors and the federal audit court should
be part of the negotiations of leniency deals, a change that
would require legislative approval from Congress.
The deals, expected last year, would allow construction
firms blacklisted for corruption to bid for new state contracts
if they admit wrongdoing, collaborate with investigators and pay
a fine.
They were previously negotiated by the CGU comptroller
general's office, which interim President Michel Temer folded
into a new Transparency and Oversight ministry.
A legislative change would delay the signing of leniency
agreements - which some regard as a key ingredient to
kick-starting Brazil's stalled economy - but would give
companies that do sign more security against legal challenges.
"The more legitimate actors that participate in this
process, the better," Silveira told Globo News television in an
interview.
Thirty-one contractors, including Brazil's largest builders,
have been banned from signing new contracts with state-run
Petroleos Brasileiros (Petrobras) since late 2014 due
to accusations they colluded to overcharge the oil company and
used the extra funds to bribe politicians.
About half of those were known to be negotiating leniency
agreements with the federal government, a measure permitted
under Brazil's 2013 anti-corruption law.
Suspended President Dilma Rousseff, whom the Senate last
week voted to put on trial on charges of breaking budget laws,
proposed a measure last year to speed up the leniency deals in a
bid to revive the economy.
But federal prosecutors who discovered the graft scheme at
Petrobras criticized Rousseff's approach. They argued that
without their participation, the government let companies off
too easily and gave them no incentive to avoid crimes.
Since taking power, Temer - who was Rousseff's vice
president - has tried to quell concerns that his government may
try to sweep Brazil's largest-ever corruption investigation
under the rug.
The new ministry's creation will give anti-corruption
efforts a higher profile and strengthen tools for uprooting
corrupt practices in Brazil, the government and independent
compliance experts say.
The uncovering of a multi-billion-dollar graft scheme at
Petrobras in 2014 sent shockwaves through Brazil's political
establishment, providing fodder for Rousseff's impeachment and
paralyzing Petrobras, which halted payments to blacklisted
companies.
That left hundreds of suppliers on the verge of bankruptcy
and led to the layoff of tens of thousands of workers.
Companies that do not strike leniency deals risk the same
fate as Mendes Junior Engenharia, which was banned on
April 28 from public tenders for at least two years, the first
builder to be punished by the government.
Alessandra Gonsales, a compliance expert at Brazilian law
firm WFaria, said including the federal audit court (TCU) in
negotiations would give companies assurance their agreements
would not be questioned in the future.
"The biggest challenge in relationship to the leniency
agreements is judicial security for the companies," she said.
MULTIPLE FRONTS
The move could centralize negotiations for companies, which
were previously in talks with federal prosecutors and anti-trust
regulator CADE as well as Brazil's comptroller.
Federal prosecutors have separately signed five leniency
deals for companies and dozens of individual plea bargains. They
have warned the window for settling with them may be closing as
it will be harder to bring new information.
Prosecutors expect the investigation focused on Petrobras to
wrap up in December, not counting appeals and spin-off
investigations. Brazil's biggest engineering conglomerate,
family-run Grupo Odebrecht, may have therefore waited too long
when it decided to collaborate in March.
Federal prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol denied negotiations with
the company, which was in talks with the government.
He recently told reporters there would only be deals that
serve the public interest: "Examples need to be set to
discourage criminal practices."
($1 = 3.5 reais)
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Anthony Boadle; Editing by
Richard Chang and Bernard Orr)