BRASILIA May 20 Brazil's federal police on
Friday said they widened a probe of construction conglomerate
Odebrecht SA to investigate possible money
laundering and influence peddling in contracts awarded for
projects in Angola.
At least one relative to former president Luiz Inacio Lula
da Silva was targeted by the operation that included four search
and seizure warrants and two warrants for questioning, according
to a police source.
Police are investigating why Odebrecht hired a small builder
in the port city of Santos between 2012 and 2015 for complex
projects in Angola that received $464 million in funding from
state-run development bank BNDES, a police statement said.
An Odebrecht spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Lula is already under investigation for allegedly
benefiting, in the form of payments and a luxury seaside
penthouse, from a massive graft scheme uncovered at state-run
oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
Odebrecht executives were arrested during the two-year-long
probe, including former chief executive Marcelo Odebrecht,
sentenced to 19 years in prison for corruption and money
laundering.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione;
Editing by W Simon)