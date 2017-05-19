(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Brad Brooks and Lisandra Paraguassu
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA May 19 Brazil's Supreme
Court released explosive plea-bargain testimony on Friday
accusing President Michel Temer, along with former presidents
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff, of receiving
millions in bribes.
The testimony raises serious doubts about whether Temer, who
replaced the impeached Rousseff last year, can maintain his
grip on the presidency amid the string of corruption scandals
that has engulfed vast swaths of Brazil's political class and
business elites.
Austerity reforms pushed by Temer, who has denied any
wrongdoing, are considered crucial to revive the economy of
Latin America's biggest country, mired in its worst recession on
record.
The bombshell revelations came from testimony given by
executives at JBS SA, a meatpacking company that grew
quickly through acquisitions funded by low-cost loans from
Brazil's development bank during 13 years of government by Lula
and Rousseff's leftist Workers Party.
The testimony implicates both ruling and opposition parties
and indicates that Temer, a conservative, took 15 million reais
($4.6 million) in bribes from JBS, which ranks as the world's
largest meat processor.
It also alleges that Lula, who is already facing five
corruption trials, received $50 million in bribes in offshore
accounts from JBS, while Rousseff took $30 million in bribes,
also in offshore accounts.
Lawyers for Lula said he was innocent. A lawyer for Rousseff
could not immediately be located, though the former leader has
repeatedly said she has committed no corrupt acts.
The corruption scandals that have polarized Brazil center on
political kickbacks in exchange for firms winning contracts at
state-run enterprises, especially at oil company Petrobras
.
They have led to over 90 convictions of businessmen and
politicians and prompted the investigation of dozens of sitting
congressmen and a third of Temer's cabinet.
Supreme Court Justice Edson Fachin wrote this week that an
immediate investigation into Temer was required because the
alleged criminal practices "are underway or about to occur."
Temer on Thursday, in a terse address to the nation, said he
would not resign from the presidency.
His defiance came as the Supreme Court released an audio
tape of him speaking with JBS Chairman Joesley Batista.
In the recording, secretly made by Batista in a March visit
to Temer, the president appeared to condone the payment of hush
money to former lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, who last year
orchestrated Rousseff's impeachment and was later convicted for
corruption.
Many politicians fear that if Cunha should turn state's
witness, his testimony could implicate scores of congressmen and
members of the executive branch.
The constant march of indictments and new scandals has led
to near paralysis in Brasilia, the capital, and led to
widespread calls among Brazilians for new elections.
($1 = 3.2893 reais)
(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Sao Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu
in Brasilia; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Tom Brown)