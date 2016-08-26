SAO PAULO Aug 26 Federal police in Brazil have
recommended that prosecutors bring charges against former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption and money
laundering, Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Friday.
Federal police in the southern city of Curitiba accuse Lula
and his wife of receiving some 2.4 million reais ($747,896.54)
in benefits from construction group OAS as part of a kick-back
scheme centred on state oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA
(Petrobras), the newspaper reported.
A spokesperson for Lula had no immediate comment.
($1 = 3.2090 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Reese Ewing)