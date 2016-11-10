By Eduardo Simões
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Nov 10 Lawyers for Brazil's former
President Dilma Rousseff, impeached and removed from office in
May, filed documents with a top electoral court Thursday which
they said proved her former vice president and now-leader Michel
Temer took a large bribe.
Brazil's top electoral court has for months investigated
whether illegal funds were used in Rousseff's successful 2014
re-election campaign for the Workers Party (PT).
If the court rules that occurred, it could reverse her
entire ticket's win. That would mean Temer, a member of the
Brazilian Democratic Movement Party (PMDB), would also be
removed from office.
Fears that Rousseff's filing meant Brazil's sweeping
anti-corruption investigations were creeping closer to Temer
helped push Brazil's currency down as much as 5.7 percent to
3.39, the weakest since late June, before ending at 3.385. The
nation's benchmark Bovespa stock index fell 2.66 percent to
61,578.
Temer's camp has asked the top electoral court to separately
judge his and Rousseff's campaign donations, arguing that
Rousseff, as head of the ticket, held all responsibility for any
wrongdoing.
The court has yet to indicate if it would judge the cases
separately.
The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper reported in September that
Otávio Azevedo, the former chief executive officer of
construction firm Andrade Gutierrez, testified as part of a plea
bargain deal that he made a 1 million reais ($297,150) bribe to
Rousseff.
Azevedo, who was embroiled in a sweeping investigation probe
of kickbacks at state-run oil company Petrobras, said
he made the payment on July 10, 2014.
Rousseff's lawyers handed over to the top electoral court
copies of documents showing that Andrade Gutierrez transferred
the 1 million reais ($295,351) directly to the PMDB's general
campaign finance fund.
They also presented a copy of a cheque for 1 million reais
dated July 10, 2014, that the PMDB finance fund deposited
directly into Temer's personal campaign fund.
That, Dilma's lawyers said, proved that Azevedo lied when he
told the top electoral court that he made a bribe to the PT - it
actually went to Temer, proving that he received illegal funds
and should be removed from office.
The PMDB said in a statement that the campaign donation from
Andrade Gutierrez was legal and duly declared before the
electoral court. It denied that it was a bribe.
Alexandre Parola, a spokesman for Temer, reiterated the
PMDB's argument and said Temer had done nothing wrong.
($1 = 3.3653 reais)
(Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing
by Andrew Hay)