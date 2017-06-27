By Brad Brooks and Silvio Cascione
| BRASILIA, June 27
BRASILIA, June 27 President Michel Temer called
a corruption charge filed against him by Brazil's top prosecutor
a "fiction" on Tuesday, as the nation faced deepening political
turmoil under its first sitting head of state to be formally
accused of a committing a crime.
Temer, who was charged Monday night with arranging to
receive millions of dollars in bribes, said the move would have
a negative impact on Brazil's economic recovery, possibly
paralyzing efforts at reform.
The conservative leader said executives of the world's
biggest meatpacker, JBS SA, who accused him in
plea-bargain testimony of arranging to take 38 million reais
($11.4 million) in bribes in the coming months, did so only to
escape jail for their own crimes.
"I have been charged with taking bribes without ever having
received a cent," Temer said in a nationally televised speech.
"I've never seen any of that money and I have never taken part
in planning to commit any crimes."
Under Brazilian law, now that top prosecutor Rodrigo Janot
has charged Temer, it is up to the House of Deputies to vote on
whether or not to allow the Supreme Court to try the leader, who
replaced impeached leftist President Dilma Rousseff just over a
year ago.
Two-thirds of the lower house must vote against Temer for
his trial to occur.
Temer's allies in the lower house say they have the votes
needed to block the charge. But Janot is widely expected to
level fresh charges of racketeering and obstruction of justice
against Temer in the coming weeks, forcing lawmakers into
multiple votes on a possible presidential trial.
Several top lawmakers allied with the ruling coalition have
told Reuters they are concerned that multiple votes to protect a
deeply unpopular leader could erode his support, eventually
prying open the door to a trial.
If a case against Temer were taken up by the Supreme Court,
the president would be removed from office for at least 180
days, leaving House speaker Rodrigo Maia to serve as the
country's interim leader.
Temer, whose government has an approval rating in the single
digits, has already resisted repeated opposition calls to
resign. But if he were found guilty, Congress would then choose
someone to lead the nation through the remainder of his term,
which ends on Jan. 1, 2019.
The charge against Temer was widely expected and investors
were calm on Tuesday. Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index was down
0.8 percent and the local currency slipped 0.6 percent in late
afternoon trading.
Investigators have uncovered corruption at all levels of
Brazil's political class and business elites in recent years.
Much of it centers on companies paying billions of dollars in
bribes to politicians and executives at state-run enterprises in
return for lucrative contracts.
Temer and one-third of his cabinet, as well as four former
presidents and dozens of lawmakers are under investigation or
already charged in the schemes. Over 90 people have been
convicted.
(Reporting by Brad Brooks and Silvio Cascione; Additional
reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Brad Brooks;
Editing by Tom Brown)