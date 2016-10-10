UPDATE 2-U.S., Saudi firms sign tens of billions of dollars of deals as Trump visits
SAO PAULO Oct 10 Brazilian prosecutors said on Monday they had charged former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Marcelo Odebrecht, ex-CEO of engineering group Odebrecht SA, with corruption related to contracts in Angola.
Lula is facing several other charges related to a sweeping kickback probe at state-run oil company Petrobras. The new charges say Lula used his influence while in office to secure financing from Brazil's development bank for Odebrecht projects in Angola - and that Odebrecht in return paid 30 million reais ($9.31 million) in kickbacks to Lula and others.
DUBAI, May 20 Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz said on Saturday the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the kingdom would strengthen cooperation between the two countries and help enhance global security.