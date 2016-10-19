BRIEF-Kosmos Energy to offer common stock in public offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
BRASILIA Oct 19 Brazilian police on Wednesday arrested on corruption charges Eduardo Cunha, the former leader of the lower house of Congress who led the drive to impeach ex-President Dilma Rousseff, a spokesman for the federal police said.
Cunha, who was detained in the capital Brasilia, has been caught up in the sprawling kickback probe of state-run oil company Petrobras. He is accused of taking a $5 million bribe related to contracts for two drillships built for the company. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Brad Brooks; Editing by Daniel Flynn)
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc