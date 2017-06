BRASILIA May 19 The International Monetary Fund will monitor the ongoing political turmoil in Brazil to decide whether to change its outlook for Latin America's biggest economy, the head of the IMF's Western Hemisphere Department, Alejandro Werner, said on Friday.

New corruption allegations against President Michel Temer and other top officials roiled an already scandal-plagued Brazilian government earlier this week. (Reporting by Alonso Soto Editing by W Simon)