SAO PAULO Aug 5 Insurers who sell policies
limiting executives' liability from lawsuits have seen a surge
in business thanks to a sprawling Brazilian corruption probe
involving state-controlled Petroleo Brasileiro SA and
a rash of corporate bankruptcies.
The country's so-called Directors & Officers (D&O) insurance
market has more than doubled in value since 2011 based on the
volumes of premiums paid, rising to 370 million reais ($114
million) last year, according to data from industry regulator
Susep, the most recent available.
Such policies, which cover claims against senior executives
for the decisions and actions they take as part of their
management duties, typically cover legal bills arising from a
criminal investigation. However, if the defendant is convicted
and criminal intent is proven, then the insurer may demand
repayment of those costs, says Juliana Casiradzi, D&O manager at
Marsh.
Together with the sweeping Petrobras probe, a severe
recession has contributed to a surge in claims to about 47
percent of premiums by 2015, Susep data show, up from just 9
percent in 2011. Typically, bankruptcies trigger tax, labor and
environmental liabilities against companies and their
executives.
But even the higher rate of claims is considered relatively
healthy for the industry as it lags the overall claims to
premiums ratio of 65 to 70 percent for the domestic market, said
Flávio Faggion, owner of Siscorp, a São Paulo-based insurance
market analysis firm.
Yet the spike in claims did catch some insurers by surprise.
For example, Zurich AG's local unit saw claims
exceed premiums by 53 percent in 2015, according to Susep.
Zurich declined to comment on the data.
Some insurers trying to manage soaring claims have resorted
to barring firms with severe financial woes or links to
corruption probes, said Marsh's Casiradzi, adding that companies
with extensive government contracts were seen as particularly
hard to insure.
Premiums have also soared, with some clients paying up to 50
percent more to renew their annual policies, she said.
GOV'T CONTRACTS A DANGER SIGN
But the market, which remains underpenetrated by global
standards, is expected to expand at an annual rate of at least
15 percent, Fator Corretora's D&O manager Luis Rosanelli said.
D&O premiums represent 0.2 percent of Brazil's $58 billion
insurance market whereas in the United States and Europe
penetration is between 1 and 3 percent, said Alvaro Igrejas,
corporate risk director at broker Willis Towers Watson PLC
.
A large number of privately owned and family businesses lack
coverage, and certain big companies, including state-run power
generator Furnas Centrais Elétricas SA, only bought
their first D&O policy a year ago, Rosanelli explained.
Beneficiaries may include Chubb Ltd, which grabbed
about 55 percent of Brazilian D&O premiums last year after
buying Itau Unibanco's large corporate risk portfolio
in 2014. Smaller players such as France's Axa and
U.S.-based Travelers Cos also stand to gain. While in
2015 Axa paid no claims, Travelers' kept claims below 8 percent.
Both declined to comment.
BLOCKED ACCOUNT
Even excluding the vast Petrobras bribery and corruption
probe, D&O is virtually indispensable amid Brazil's
labyrinthine+ labor, tax, regulatory and environmental-laws.
Former TIM Participacoes CEO Mario Cesar de
Araujo said legal cases stemming from his job with the company
six years ago still haunt him, with judges regularly blocking
access to his bank account.
"I never suffered any personal loss but it is an
inconvenience," Araujo told Reuters, adding that he had had cash
blocked from a personal account, though all such funds were
eventually unfrozen.
Often used as a bargaining chip when executive compensation
is being negotiated, D&O policies are widely used in the
Brazilian market, says Guilherme Petreche, associate director at
Page Executive, the global headhunting firm.
Multinationals also occasionally buy local D&O policies for
their executives to insulate them from domestic legal claims.
However, given higher premiums, a recent study by
headhunting firm Page Executive with 1,000 top ranking
executives in Brazilian companies showed a 3 percent drop in
executives covered by a D&O policy in 2015.
($1 = 3.1887 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard
Orr)