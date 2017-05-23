BRASILIA May 23 A Brazil central bank source
said on Tuesday that Banco Original's liquidity was solid, and
that it had placed an analyst inside the bank to speed up
obtaining answers to prosecutors' questions about a corruption
scandal involving JBS SA, whose controlling
shareholders control the bank.
The source spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not
authorized to discuss the situation. Market speculation about
the health of Banco Original was stoked by news earlier on
Tuesday that the central bank had sent the analyst to work
inside it, prompting the bank to issue a statement denying any
liquidity problems.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Editing by Matthew Lewis)