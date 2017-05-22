RIO DE JANEIRO May 22 Brazil state lender BNDES
will not extend any new loans to meatpacker JBS SA,
holding company J&F Investimentos or other companies involved in
a corruption investigation, a source with knowledge of the
matter said on Monday.
"We have to follow compliance rules related to companies
under investigation for corruption and money laundering," the
source said, asking for anonymity due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
The source added that the companies will be barred from
receiving any loans or investments from BNDES at least until
they sign a leniency agreement with Brazilian prosecutors.
Negotiations for a leniency agreement, which missed a Friday
deadline because of differences over the value of a potential
settlement, resumed on Monday.
JBS shares and bonds tanked on Monday, as Brazilian
lawmakers considered a probe into stock and currency trades by
its controlling shareholders and investors realized the company
would not be able to list their international operations in the
United States.
J&F, a sprawling conglomerate led by brothers Joesley and
Wesley Batista, has admitted to paying the bribes in a case that
has sparked calls for the resignation of Brazilian President
Michel Temer.
"All of the group is affected," the source added. J&F
controls the world's largest meatpacker, pulp and paper company
Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, dairy company Fabrica de Produtos
Alimenticios Vigor SA, shoemaker Alpargatas SA and
Banco Original SA, a mid-sized bank.
The investment arm of the development bank, BNDESPar, which
is the No. 2 shareholder in JBS, said on Friday that it had
asked the company for additional information about insider
trading probes opened by securities industry regulator CVM and a
plea deal entered by controlling shareholders Joesley and Wesley
Batista.
